JOE (JOE) Price Hits $2.06 on Top Exchanges

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. JOE has a market capitalization of $272.06 million and $33.88 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00004214 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.54 or 0.08357257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,767.84 or 0.99929129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 132,289,532 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.