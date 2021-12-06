Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.6% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT opened at $130.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.16. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

