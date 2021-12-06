Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR opened at $185.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.59.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,798 shares of company stock worth $10,028,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.