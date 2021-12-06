Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $867,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 154,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 496.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 51,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,863 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.5% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 392,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 64,192 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 68,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.