Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 110.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $157,214,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after buying an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $107.77 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

