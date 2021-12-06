Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 13,200 AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATY shares. Roth Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 million and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, research analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY).

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.