JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JOYY from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ YY opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.82. JOYY has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 122.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JOYY by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

