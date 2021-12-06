JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €55.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €55.00 ($61.80) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.41 ($72.37).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.