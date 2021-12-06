JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.80 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €9.80 ($11.01) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.78 ($8.74).

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, hitting €6.91 ($7.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,855 shares. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($18.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.33.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

