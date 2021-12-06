JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,468.75 ($32.25).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,586.50 ($20.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of £11.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.72. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,888 ($37.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,740.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,852.66.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

