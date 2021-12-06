JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,468.75 ($32.25).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,586.50 ($20.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of £11.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.72. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,888 ($37.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,740.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,852.66.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

