JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 773,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,258,000 after acquiring an additional 100,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPHY opened at $51.07 on Monday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95.

