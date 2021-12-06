Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. Keep Network has a market cap of $398.11 million and approximately $31.28 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001368 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037828 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 596,334,689 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

