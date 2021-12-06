Kessler Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 85,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

