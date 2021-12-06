Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 7.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,916,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,565,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.51 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.