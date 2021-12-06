Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.09. The stock had a trading volume of 108,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

