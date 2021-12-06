Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,770 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 954,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,797. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

