Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 8,649 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of DISCB traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.93. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.