Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 95,047 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,657 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 95,047 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $197,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $323.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

