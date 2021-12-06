Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 118,256 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 118,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,145,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of IMCG opened at $70.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.