Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.93 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,787 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.51.

LUV opened at $44.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -885.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

