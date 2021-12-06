Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 127,639 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 43,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA opened at $53.20 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09.

