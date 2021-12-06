Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.77% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $27.62. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,000. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

