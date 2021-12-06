Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 82.3% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.5% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $384.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,989,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

