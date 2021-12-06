Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,179 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $619.91. 41,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $633.52 and its 200-day moving average is $611.86. The firm has a market cap of $295.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

