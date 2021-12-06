Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.46.

Broadcom stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $561.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,385. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $231.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

