Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,179 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $619.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,459. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $633.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

