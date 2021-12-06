Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $10.78 Million Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 74,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after purchasing an additional 232,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after buying an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,768,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.80. 270,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,326,932. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.24. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $159.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.