KeyCorp Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $100.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SMAR. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.12.

SMAR stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Smartsheet by 3,632.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Smartsheet by 20.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

