Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,859,238. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $199.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.80. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $201.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.