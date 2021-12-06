KickToken [new] 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.82 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00217718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

