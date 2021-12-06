Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,549. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

