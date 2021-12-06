Kinloch Capital LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 2.2% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.08. 76,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,006. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

