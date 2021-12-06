Kinloch Capital LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $1,430,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 39.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.45. 9,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.20. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

