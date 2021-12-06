Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,445. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kirby will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after acquiring an additional 503,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 366,766 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kirby by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 201,297 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 171,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kirby by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 163,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.