Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 85.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 777.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $133.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $17,868,238. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.