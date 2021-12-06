Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,823 Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

