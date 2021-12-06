Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,600 Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 92.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 107,354.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $358.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLVS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.