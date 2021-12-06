Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.44.

In other BeiGene news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total transaction of $2,387,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,427 shares of company stock worth $26,866,223. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE opened at $314.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.02 and its 200 day moving average is $342.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

