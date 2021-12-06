Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.62.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $149.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.