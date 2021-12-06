Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CII. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 854.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

