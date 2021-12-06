Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGHY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 150,837 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $927,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $506,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 172,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

