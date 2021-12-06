Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 506 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $71,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.27 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.