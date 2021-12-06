Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 37.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLVS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $358.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

