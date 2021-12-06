Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kubient stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. Kubient has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Kubient had a negative net margin of 268.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kubient by 5.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kubient by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kubient by 78.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

