KuCoin Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $31.29 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $31.29 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for about $21.63 or 0.00044045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00038957 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00218033 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007240 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.