Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 6th (NASDAQ:LVACU)

Lava Medtech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LVACU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 6th. Lava Medtech Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Lava Medtech Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

LVACU opened at $10.15 on Monday. Lava Medtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

