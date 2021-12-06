Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $19.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $22.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

