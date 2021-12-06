Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 223.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.53. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

