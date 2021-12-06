Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $11.51 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.