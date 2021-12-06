Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $137.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after acquiring an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

